Jay White’s AEW Return Just Got a Massive Pop

Jay White made a surprise return at AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday. The ‘Switchblade’ has been out of action for over a year due to injury. White had to undergo several surgeries because of a broken hand and accompanying shoulder injury. His long absence had fans questioning his contract status. In January, Fightful Select noted that his long-term deal with the company was “nowhere” near up, instead, he’d likely have time added on by AEW because of the injuries.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Cope and Christian defended their first tag titles in over 20 years against The Dogs, Clark Connors and David Finlay. At one point, the referee was knocked down, leading the challengers to use cheap tactics to try and win the belts. White wasn’t going to let that slide. The lights went out and appeared the Bang Bang Gang. Shortly after, White’s trademarked knife sound echoed, and he appeared in the ring behind Finlay. He hit the Blade Runner on the former leader of the Bullet Club, allowing Cope to hit the Spear for the win.

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The champions celebrated their first tag team win together in over two decades while the Bang Bang Gang rejoiced as they now have their leader back and are complete. It’s the first time in a long time that all members have been healthy and active at the same time.

The history between Jay White and David Finlay



White and Finlay’s beef goes all the way back to early 2023 when Finlay attacked White and became his successor. White’s time with New Japan Pro Wrestling was coming to an end. He officially joined the AEW roster in April 2023. Finlay formed his own sub-group, The War Dogs. It certainly looks like we’re getting a Bullet Club Civil War of some sort.