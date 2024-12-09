jay-z-accused-of-raping-13-year-old-girl-with-diddy-in-new-lawsuit

Many disturbing allegations have surfaced throughout Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing lawsuits. Now, a recent lawsuit is accusing rapper Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) of raping a 13-year-old girl with Combs in 2000.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed the original suit for this case back in October. At the time, it listed Combs as a defendant, which he and his legal team denied. Now, it has been refiled on Sunday to include Carter.

Videos by VICE

According to the accuser, who goes by “Jane Doe,” the assault occurred at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Allegedly, “after attempting to talk to numerous celebrities, Plaintiff accepted a drink from one of the waitresses circulating the crowd,” the lawsuit states.

After drinking “a portion of the drink,” she then began to feel “woozy and lightheaded.” At that point, she decided to lie down on a bed in one of the bedrooms, which is when Combs, Carter, and an unnamed woman celebrity entered the room. Ultimately, the suit alleges that Carter and Combs took turns raping her while the woman watched.

However, the suit claims that she eventually escaped and fled the room without anyone else’s help at the party.

“Although there were other guests still at the party, no one appeared to take notice of Plaintiff’s distress or attempted to help her,” the lawsuit alleges.

In response to these allegations, Carter labeled them “idiotic.”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Carter said in a statement to NBC News. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

In the suit, Buzbee stated that “Carter received a letter from Plaintiff’s counsel requesting a mediation to resolve this matter” before the suit was filed. In response to Buzbee, Carter filed his own lawsuit against the accuser’s attorneys, per NBC News.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Carter said in his statement. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.”