Jay-Z Brings Out The Fugees in London After Their Festival Was Previously Cut Short

Nowadays, every Jay-Z concert is a star-studded event. For fans in London, they got their own incredible treats with a rare Fugees appearance. Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill came with “Killing Me Softly With His Song”, their timeless single from their classic 1996 debut album The Score.

Jay-Z brought out the Fugees, (Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean), to perform ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ at his concert tonight in London. pic.twitter.com/lDqa2OveP0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2026

Naturally, fans on X are just surprised to see Lauryn Hill perform this much. Historically, there have been tons of late arrivals or outright cancellations whenever she is supposed to perform. However, for Hov, there was no tardiness. “Might be the first time in history Lauryn was on time,” one person quipped on X.

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Other fans are pointing out how wild and convenient it is for Jay-Z to bring out Lauryn after Kanye did the same at his concert. “He wanna be Kanye so bad,” one reply read.

The Fugees’ Last Performance Before Hitting the Stage With Jay-Z Ended Abruptly

The last time The Fugees took the stage, they were unexpectedly cut off from giving a full performance. Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill organized the 2026 Diaspora Calling! Festival in Milton Keynes, England, where they were going to perform last. However, with a strict curfew, they couldn’t bring out the surprises they had in store. Ultimately, it made Dave Chappelle yell in outrage, comparing it to cutting off Martin Luther King Jr.

“You’re f**king up history,” Chappelle lamented. “You turned off the mic on Martin Luther King … Man, y’all f**ked up, I’ll never forget this. Tell them, whoever’s in charge.”

After the abrupt ending, Hill took full responsibility, admitting that she had a hard time trying to include everything for their first festival. “This was our first time doing a festival of this size, and the learning curve was important. Every lesson, challenge and victory will be carried forward into the next time we come together,” The Fugees legend shared.

“This was never just about one day. Diaspora Calling! is a gathering to celebrate the collective power, passion, innovation, solutions, beauty and creativity that exists within us across the diaspora. Milton Keynes became a meeting point for this sentiment, and you showed up with unprecedented energy,” Lauryn Hill added.

As for Jay-Z, his London show was one of many stadium performances where the New York legend performed some of his greatest hits and deep cuts. Additionally, he would bring artists like Nas into the fold and take shots at his haters in the process.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)