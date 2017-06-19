Jay Z Confirms New Album ‘4:44,’ Teases New Song “Adnis”

For a while, it looked as though 4:44 would merely be the friends we made along the way. Tidal, Twitter hype, and teasers conspired to convince us that there was a new Jay Z record coming, before we collectively snapped back and figured that it was a movie with Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover or something. A couple weeks on and, yes, it probably is still that movie. But it is a Jay Z album too. It’s out June 30. Tidal confirmed the news on Twitter late Sunday night.

A 30-second clip on Tidal shows the same footage that aired in a commercial break during Game 3 of the NBA finals, with Ali laying into a punching bag held by Glover. But now, there are Hov bars in the background. Fittingly, there’s a Fathers Day message to them:

Letter to my dad that I never wrote

Speeches I prepared that I never spoke

Words on a paper that I never read

Prose is never pen, they stayed in my head



On Tidal, the clip is titled “Adnis,” but there’s little information available beyond that. A press release announcing the project hypes up Sprint’s cell service—they spent $200 million to buy 33 percent of Tidal earlier this year—but it doesn’t offer much on the record. 4:44 out June 30, Tidal customers get to hear it first (of course), and the word “album” is used five times, so there’s no ambiguity there.

