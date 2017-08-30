JAY-Z Goes Back to Marcy in New Poem, “Dream. On.”

JAY-Z’s 4:44 cut “Marcy Me”—the standout track on his best record in over a decade—is the culmination of a decades-long story centered around the projects that he grew up in. It’s “an ode to Jigga’s youth in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, a neighborhood that has long been a bulwark for Brooklyn’s black community and has spawned an all-star team of African-American musical talent,” Brandon Harris wrote for Noisey in July. “In his own testimony, the Bed-Stuy of Carter’s preteen years consisted mostly of the inner workings of the Marcy Houses and the streets surrounding the complex.”



In a new video released this morning for a poem caled “Dream. On.,” JAY-Z revisits the Marcy Houses once again. “I’m from where dreaming ain’t allowed / Especially when you dreamin’ aloud,” he says as the camera cuts across a home in the projects. “Enough to dream your self esteem into clouds / It takes tears, sweat, blood, 5 CCs / Because I know what the kid in 5C seed.”

But more so than on “Marcy Me,” JAY-Z turns the lens back on himself, focusing on his rise from being a kid in the projects to becoming a mogul. “My vision was big enough to get me out of the space,” he says. “I wanted to pass how far I see / I wondered could a kid from Mars see a kid from Marcy.”

The video, which you can watch at the top of the page, is intimate and meticulously put together. The clip will be shown at the start of JAY-Z’s set at Made In America this coming weekend.

