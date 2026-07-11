Jay-Z Performs With Nas and His Daughter, Throws Shots at Haters Online During Massive Yankees Stadium Performance

Jay-Z had a blockbuster night for his first performance at Yankee Stadium. He’s celebrating 30 years of his classic debut album Reasonable Doubt on the biggest stages you could imagine. With such a massive occasion, he brought out all the stars accordingly. For instance, he brought out Nas to perform “NY State Of Mind” and “The World Is Yours”. Hov infamously sampled the latter’s lyrics, “I’m out for presidents to represent me,” on his classic “Dead Presidents II”, which he included in the medley.

Then, naturally, Jay made the night a family affair by bringing out his daughter Blue Ivy to perform with him. Rocking a signature Yankees hat and grinning behind the piano, she plays the addictive keys on “Feelin’ It”.

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One particularly sentimental moment was Jay-Z reuniting with his mentor Jaz-O. They grew up together at Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, Hov crediting Jaz-O for inspiring him to rap in the first place. When Jaz-O eventually got signed to EMI in the late 80s, he put his friend and protégé on accordingly with his song “Hawaiian Sophie”.

Consequently, Jay-Z thought it was only right he’d bring Jaz to recreate his portion of “Bring It On” from Reasonable Doubt. “This is Jaz-O, he’s from Marcy Projects,” he shared with the crowd. “We would go to his house to do a little writing to sharpen our skills. If you were to give anybody credit for me being on the stage tonight, give it to the man JAZ-O.”

Jay-Z Brought Out All the Stops in a Memorable Yankee Stadium Performance

During all of Jay-Z’s performances lately, he’d usually save a portion of his show to freestyle impromptu for the crowd. For instance, when he took the stage for Roots Picnic, he jabbed at everyone from Drake to Nicki Minaj to Kanye West.

This time, Hov had time for critics and internet haters who jab at him. He referenced Target boycotts to his partnership with the NFL and Colin Kaepernick. A few of the bars show Jay-Z kicking his feet and diving into his riches like Scrooge McDuck. “I don’t listen to Twitter activists, they type & I laugh at them, It’s really no comparison,” Jay rapped. “Ex-drug dealer you might not like the packaging, but my presence is a present.”

If you think celebrities aren’t paying attention to everything we post, think again. Even Jay-Z and his billions of dollars pay attention to what’s happening online.