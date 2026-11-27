Muhammad Ali was an idol to countless people. Fans, athletes and celebrities alike, seemingly everyone found his greatness inspiring. Jay-Z was one of many to want to emulate him. But apparently, Ali was trying to beat him up every time they met up.

In a roundtable discussion revolving around Amazon Prime’s The Greatest, Hov discussed the boxing legend’s life and career. There, he joked that every time they hung out, Ali made it a point to let him know he could be knocked out at any moment.

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“Yeah, for some reason he always wanted to punch me in the face. It was great. It was fantastic. Anytime he saw me… he put his hand on my chin,” Jay-Z laughed.

Regardless of the looming threat he could be punched by an all-time great, Hov admired him deeply. In fact, he was the first person he looked up to when he was younger. Watching Ali on TV every chance he got was extremely informative to the kind of man and artist he wanted to be.

“Ali was my first hero. My house was full of music and sports. We watched the Wide World of Sports and the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat and it seemed like Ali was on every weekend,” he shared. “His audacity, his nerve, what he stood for and his fearlessness. I have so much respect for who he was and what he meant to us.”

Jay-Z Recalls His Love for Muhammad Ali… Even Though The Boxer Always Joked About Punching Him

Additionally, it was the conviction in which Muhammad Ali spoke that became deeply informative to Jay’s music career.

“To this day. When you attain a certain platform, you’re not going to please everyone. It’s just impossible to do. But having that conviction is one of the things that drives me,” Jay-Z explained. “Just do what you believe is right… You’re not going to be right all the time. That conviction is a major thing that I take from Ali to this day.”

Muhammad Ali passed away in 2016 at 74 years old after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. At the time, Jay-Z memorialized him, calling him “the most impressive human” he’s ever met in his life. “His bravery and selflessness was inspirational,” he told the Associated Press (via CBS News). “He is literally my hero.”

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