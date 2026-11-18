Every Super Bowl halftime show is a blockbuster event. Headliners oftentimes bring out serious heavy hitters in order to bolster their setlist on features or to perform hits of their own. It’s rare to have an artist with enough gravity to take on one of the biggest stages in music solo. If rumors and reports are to be believed for 2027, Jay-Z will have a prestigious pair of Grammy winners in his corner for the Super Bowl.

In a report from Page Six, Alicia Keys and John Legend are apparently on the docket for the Super Bowl. These two names don’t come as a surprise, given the connections he has to them. For starters, Keys and Legend are managed under the Roc Nation umbrella. Moreover, they’ve both collaborated with Jay-Z in the past. Famously, there’s “Empire State of Mind”, which he’ll almost certainly perform despite being in Inglewood, California.

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Meanwhile, Legend sang on the hook of DJ Khaled and Jay’s “GOD DID”. Additionally, the last time the Brooklyn MC performed at SoFi Stadium for his 30 year anniversary stadium shows, the “Ordinary People” singer joined Hov. Despite all the signs that suggest it’s true, there’s no official confirmation that Alicia Keys and John Legend are on board.

Jay-Z Might Have Two Grammy Winners Confirmed for His Big Super Bowl Performance in 2027

Regardless of who is guaranteed for the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL commissioner seems to be happy with Hov doing the honors. Really, he was wondering what took him so long because they always talked about him doing it.

“I think the fact that he’s in his 30th anniversary year of his first album, he just finished his tour, it’s L.A. He’s at that point as the GOAT that he’s ready for it. He was pretty clear: ‘I wanna do it this year,’” Roger Goodell said of Jay-Z. “I guess I was more excited than anything, maybe a little surprised, because he keeps putting it off a little bit. But I think he’s already got his vision; he already understands what he wants to do.”

Not everyone is thrilled that Jay-Z is performing in 2027. Sharon Osbourne lamented that it’s has been ages since rock & roll to hit the big stage.

“I think people are fed up of the girl thing. And the tits and a** and the sequins and the chick dancing and then 100 dancers come on. ‘Oh, you had 100, I’m gonna have 300.’ It’s like, yeah, really. Let’s get a f**king rock band up there and go for that genre. It’s like it’s totally wiped out from everybody,” Osbourne suggested.

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