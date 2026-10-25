Jay-Z Tells Us To ‘Question Everything in This World of AI’ During Massive Los Angeles Show With Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

Jay-Z continued his star-studded stretch of stadium shows by performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This time, during his second show, he brought out Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to perform their G-Funk classic “Nuthin’ But A G Thang“. Additionally, they ran through other iconic West Coast records under their belt, including “The Next Episode,” “California Love,” and “Still D.R.E.”.

Elsewhere in the evening, Hov brought out another member of West Coast hip-hop royalty in Too $hort. There, he performed the biggest song of his career in “Blow The Whistle“.

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Towards the end of the show, Jay-Z tackled a litany of rumors and misinformation online that his foray onto the West Coast wasn’t selling well. Consequently, he launched into a lengthy aside about the dangers of being on the internet, especially during the rise of AI.

“You gotta be very aware of what’s going on in the world,” Jay told the audience. “People will tell you that nobody was in here tonight, but you got eyes. You can see. People will tell you that the music wasn’t great, but you got ears. You gotta understand, you gotta question everything. This world with AI and everything, it’s been going on forever. They called it propaganda before. But now, the technology has caught up and people are tricked. A lot of tricknology for us… Make sure you question everything you feel.”

Jay-Z Had Another Historic Show in Los Angeles and Warned About the Dangers of AI in the Process

Additionally, Hov stressed the importance of being yourself when the internet brings so much uncertainty. Whether it’s the legitimacy of information or just general hating, he insisted that fans embrace who they are.

“You need to learn the you. You tell ’em your swag, you tell em your name— they can’t be you. Could never be you. Question everything, especially in this day and age,” Jay-Z said. “They will tell you Jigga ain’t Jigga. Hov is mothaf**kin’ Hov!”

The Roc-A-Fella legend didn’t just bring out Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for the sake of honoring the West Coast, though it definitely played a role. He actually played a pretty significant role in their careers, writing the entirety of “Still D.R.E.”.

In an interview with The New York Times, Jay-Z explained that it was actually pretty seamless for him to embody the West Coast legends at the time. “Dr. Dre, I grew up obviously a fan of him and Snoop. You know, this is Dr. Dre coming off [of] leaving Death Row. I knew where he was trying to go ‘cause I’ve been there a couple times with Kingdom Come and those things. So, he’s trying to [say], ‘I’m leaving this place, and I want to mature,’” he shared.

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