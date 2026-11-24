Jay-Z’s upcoming halftime show performance at the Super Bowl just got even bigger. Apparently, only being able to watch the big game at home wasn’t good enough for the NFL. Instead, they’ve partnered up with IMAX in order to capture it all on the big screen. In a statement from Ken Potrock, president of major event integration for Walt Disney, it was only natural to offer the experience surrounded by other people.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and Imax takes it to a historic new scale,” he said (via Variety). “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.”

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Capturing the Super Bowl itself also means that Jay-Z’s blockbuster halftime show will also be available in IMAX. According to reports and rumors online, he’s also bringing a couple big guests with him. Grammy award winners Alicia Keys and John Legend are apparently slated to help Hov on his big night.

Of course, the former featured on arguably his biggest mainstream song in “Empire State of Mind”. Meanwhile the latter worked with Jay on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID”. Additionally, both artists fall under Roc Nation management. So it seems like a no brainer that they’d at least be considered.

The Super Bowl and Jay-Z’s Halftime Show Can Be Experienced on the Big SCreen in IMAX

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is just excited to have Jay perform after having him produce the show since 2019. Really, he was surprised it took him this long, thinking such an occasion would be a no brainer for Hov. However, given the 30 year anniversary stadium shows he’s done, Goodell believes that Jay-Z had the right timing in mind.

“We’ve talked about it a couple of times. I think the fact that he’s in his 30th anniversary year of his first album, he just finished his tour, it’s L.A., he’s at that point as the GOAT that he’s ready for it. He was pretty clear: ‘I wanna do it this year,’ Roger Goodell recalled of Jay-Z.

“I guess I was more excited than anything, maybe a little surprised, because he keeps putting it off a little bit. But I think he’s already got his vision; he already understands what he wants to do.”

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