Jazzy Dude Jeff Goldblum Is Readying His Debut Album

Jurassic Park star and famously chill guy Jeff Goldblum will release his debut album this year. The 65-year-old actor has signed with Decca for a record of jazz piano numbers.

Goldblum started learning classical piano as a kid before switching to jazz piano and performing in Pittsburgh clubs as a 15-year-old. He’s played consistently ever since, performing standards with his own band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. The deal with Decca came together after Goldblum performed with Gregory Porter on The Graham Norton Show late last year.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” Decca A&R Director Tom Lewis said in a statement this morning. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” Goldblum said.

