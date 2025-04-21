This JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speak Is $55 Off at Walmart

How much is the latest and greatest Bluetooth speaker really worth to you? “New and improved” is a seductive siren song, but do you always need it?

Since the JBL Charge 6 was released on April 6, 2025, Walmart is on a tear to clear out its stock of its predecessor, the JBL Charge 5. Whereas the Charge 6 costs its full $200 retail price, the Charge 5 is down to $125. That’s not a small chunk of change. And you might just be happier with the last-gen speaker and the extra $75 in your pocket.

JBL Charge 5: the features

Most Bluetooth speakers I’ve used have been subjected to difficult circumstances. Beach sand, campsite grit, and backyard dander, not to mention errant pool splashes and sprinkler jets.

The Charge 5 is IP67-rated, meaning it’s completely sealed against dust and can survive submersion in water a meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

JBL says you can eke out up to 20 hours of playback between charges, but my experience with Bluetooth speakers says to be skeptical of any brand’s numbers, since there are a host of variables that influence how much playback time you’ll get. Listen to it on a loud volume, and of course the battery will run out of juice sooner.

The Charge 5’s stated 20 hours of playback isn’t significantly worse than the Charge 6’s 24 hours, and the Charge 6’s IP68 rating just means that it can survive submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The newer speaker also gains a power boost from 40 watts to 45 watts.

All that’s to say that the Charge 6 is an incremental update, save for one feature. The Charge 6 can play lossless audio—that is, full-quality, uncompressed audio—when connected to a device via its USB-C cable, which the Charge 5 can’t do.

For that, though, you need to shell out for a streaming plan with lossless audio support, if you’re not, bless you, using physical media. That means Apple Music’s, Tidal’s, and Deezer’s hi-fidelity, lossless tiers. And for the ever-hopeful, Spotify is rumored to be finally launching theirs this year.

For everyone else, the far-cheaper Charge 5 at its sale price is more of the bargain right now.