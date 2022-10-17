J.Crew’s Cool Again: The 6 Menswear Pieces We Love (Including Giant Chinos)

The menswear Twitterverse has been blowing up for the last few weeks about J.Crew’s big ass chinos. To be clear, these khakis are literally named the Giant-Fit Chino (go off, king), and due either to an ironic love of massive pants or a groundswell of organic buzz surrounding J.Crew’s new design leadership, they’re one of the first items to go viral under the stewardship of J.Crew’s new men’s creative director, Brendon Babenzien. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Babenzien spent time behind some of the drippiest brands of the last two decades, starting with his 15-year stint as design director at Supreme, and then he later went on to found his own label, the unofficial wardrobe or downtown New York and icon of “grown-man streetwear,” Noah.

If you’re a bit apprehensive about the idea that J.Crew could ever be truly relevant again, we get it. Of course, J.Crew was huge in the 90s and Y2K era, thanks in large part to former creative director and president Jenna Lyons—but it’s been in a very public tailspin in clout and popularity for the past decade… until very recently, of course. After its peak in the mid-2000s, during the days of peacoats, chukka boots, and the (sincerely incredible) Liquor Store, J.Crew went the way of Abercrombie & Fitch (which is also, surprisingly, cool again), representing a kind of frat-boy prep-meets-bland office wear that was ultimately as exciting as the rapidly decaying American shopping mall. Needless to say, what a difference a few years can make. After filing for bankruptcy in May of 2020, Babenzien was brought in to give the brand a much-needed refresh. Known for his attention to detail, preference for quality over quantity, and vintage silhouettes, Babenzien is the perfect dude to give J.Crew the downtown NYC cosign and revival it so desperately needed.

The new creative director is looking to the brand’s 75-year archive, and his own nostalgia, to bring back the brand’s trusted quality. When shooting the new fall lookbook, Babenzien remarked that “J.Crew was always there as a base of my wardrobe in everything I did, whether it was seeing The Cure play or going to a show at Arlene’s Grocery. When I look at old photos, it’s right there.”

In our opinion, it’s never been a better time to take the brand out of its mall-adjacent, cubicle-centric context and reconsider the future of J.Crew. With upgraded basics and high-quality investment pieces, the brand excels at modern classics, and you won’t have to waste time thinking about whether or not a purchase is going to succumb to the trend cycle. If anything, the ability for J.Crew to organically tap into the timeless of American wardrobe staples is exactly what helped catapult the brand to international fame in the first place. Here are the best pieces from modern-day J.Crew; we’ll give you tips on how to work them into your current rotation.

A barn jacket

Go for the absolutely-could-be-Noah pink madras if you’ve been thinking about statement outerwear. This barn jacket was originally introduced in the 80s and has been reimagined in sustainable, traceable wool from Abraham Moon & Sons. If you’re more of a traditionalist, you’ll be able to pass this Italian suede version down to your grandkids, that’s how timeless it is.

​​Giant-Fit chinos

What can we say? These go hard. Yes, there are countless memes to be made, and ways that styling these could go wrong, but if you’re willing to try, you will get a ton of credit if you can nail the ‘fit and wear them confidently. Not sure how? Men’s fashion writer and commentator Jake Woolf gave ‘em a spin and a little tutorial on how to go about pulling off the ‘fit in a recent edition of his menswear newsletter. They’re made of a high-quality “midweight 8.5-ounce 100% cotton twill that’s stone-and-enzyme washed,” according to J.Crew’s site, making them incredibly soft, yet thick and durable. Best of all, you don’t need to settle for traditional khaki colorways, either: now, the cult-favorite chino comes in black.

Thick overshirts for winter

J.Crew’s heavyweight chamois workshirt is made of 100% cotton, and is just reminiscent enough of the L.L. Bean classic silhouette that’s an autumnal Americana icon. It’s the perfect weight for transitional weather, working as outerwear and great for layering. For a little added pizzazz, we’re especially digging these corduroy shirts that come in classic goldenrod paisley or brown tweed.

Don’t forget shoes—namely, these low-top boots and collabs with Wallabee and Reebok

You thought that the brand behind a Nike Killshot revival and a years-long blockbuster New Balance collaboration series (which significantly predates Aimé Leon Dore, for those keeping score at home!) would sleep on having their own wavy shoe collab? No way. Round out your new prep-punk look with an absolutely classic suede Wallabee, some fresh Reebok x J. Crew Club C 85 sneakers, or a pair of these totally Danner-esque, Dimes Square–gorpcore low-top hiking boots in fuzzy caramel suede.

Go ahead: Lean into that preppy part of you that wishes they were on a boat. We all have it in us.

