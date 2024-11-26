Save Over $200 on J.Crew’s Iconic Ludlow Suit This Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For a lot of us of a certain generation, J.Crew was the store you aspired to when you got your first “real job,” started buying beer that wasn’t advertised by a horse, and figured that you should stop dressing as if you were going to grow into your clothes, because you were done growing.

You no longer need to hit up the mall on Black Friday and elbow aside your competition (other shoppers) for a good deal at J.Crew’s Black Friday Sale. You don’t even have to wait until Black Friday, because the deals are already live.

quick look at the best j.crew deals

Ludlow Suit Jacket for $90 ($158 off)

Ah, Ludlow. You’ve been going strong for years now as a J.Crew staple. If suit jackets could get licenses, you’d be able to drive after dark all by yourself. First introduced in 2008, the Ludlow has probably been worn to more graduations and job interviews than any other jacket.

This Ludlow is available in light grey glen, a subtle plaid in a 72/28 cotton/linen blended fabric perfect for warm days or nervous events where you could use a more breathable fabric than wool, such as meeting your soon-to-be in-laws.

Ludlows are slim-fitting jackets that flatter slimmer bodies. This version on sale is also unstructured, meaning the shoulders are un-padded for a more casual look at Sunday brunch.

It works alone over jeans or chinos, or more formally with the matching pants below. Make sure to enter the code FRIDAY at checkout to receive the full $158 discount on this jacket.

Ludlow Suit Pant for $65 ($103 off)

These are the matching pants for the Ludlow suit jacket directly above, with the same 72/28 cotton/linen blend fabric and slim fit. Together, the light grey glen plaid suit conveys a semi-formal look, along with the non-padded, unstructured shoulders.

Like with the jacket, make sure to enter the code FRIDAY at checkout to receive the additional 50% discount.

Alpha Industries M-65 Mod Gen II Field Coat for $140 ($60 off)

Dig the just-back-from-‘Nam look but don’t want to dig through a pile of old Army-issued jackets at the vintage store? This 100% nylon-fabric jacket is inspired directly by the GI-issue M65 field jacket issued to American troops during the Vietnam War and popularized as civilian wear.

It’s available in solid olive drab, like the original, as well as in a camouflage pattern and black. All are on sale for the same price.

Cotton-Hemp Blend Twill Workshirt for $44 ($54 off)

I haven’t the faintest idea what makes this shirt a work shirt. It looks more like a shirt for having a few beers with your friends than for sliding underneath a Bronco and draining its oil or oiling machinery at the Slim Jim factory. But nonetheless it’s a good-looking shirt.

Rather than J.Crew’s slim fit, this shirt comes in a more regular fit. It’s made from a 70/30 blend of cotton and hemp, respectively, in five patterns. Don’t forget to enter FRIDAY in the code field before you checkout so that you get the full deal and save your $54.

Druthers Dockworker Merino Wool Beanie for $53 ($17 off)

Like the late, great Ford Model T, you can have it in any color you want so long as you want black. Far above and beyond the common cotton, rough wool, and acrylic beanies, I prefer merino wool because the head is an area sensitive to itch and stuffiness.

Merino wool feels not just softer against the forehead, but less clammy as well. There’s a bit of Spandex mixed into the fabric so that it conforms to your noggin. Scoop up this made-in-Japan beanie before the next polar vortex.