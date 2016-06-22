Get Pumped For Our Stage at Lovebox With This Banging Mix From JD. Reid

The annual 12 hour traffic jam to Glastonbury is currently taking place, thus marking the beginning of festival season in the UK. It’s now only three weeks until Lovebox brings its effervescent boom back to London’s Victoria Park and Noisey will be there supplying peace, love, and rewinds with a curated stage on the Friday. David Rodigan, Giggs, Rude Kid, JD. Reid, and Diplo will all be there, plus the legendary Shy FX and dancehall’s favourite Yorkshireman: Toddla T.

Three weeks is a long time to wait to pop off, but it also means you have no excuse not to be fully gassed when July 15 finally rolls around. Fortunately, JD. Reid found some time performing on the same bills as Stormzy and Travi$ Scott to craft this banging mix to get you in the mood. Warning: contains extremely vibey levels of dubstep, bass and grime.

Videos by VICE

Listen below and cop Lovebox tickets here.