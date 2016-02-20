Jean Michel Jarre Is Assembling Another All Star Line-Up for His Newest Album

This past October, electronic music pioneer Jean Michel Jarre released Electronica 1: The Time Machine, his first LP in eight years. That album featured a horde of collaborators, including the French electronic band M83, horror film director and score composer John Carpenter, and even The Who’s Pete Townsend. Now Jarre has announced Electronica 1‘s follow-up and a new assembly of notable collaborators along with it.

Electronica 2: The Heart of Noise will feature contributions from such artists as techno legend Jeff Mills, dance music provacateur Peaches, composer Julia Holter, British electro-pop Pet Shop Boys, and even a guest vocal from Cyndi Lauper. “I traveled for five years for this Electronica project,” says Jarre in the promo video, “visiting artists from different generations and in different countries in their homes and working environments. For me it was about human beings and sharing feelings and emotions. What I learned was that electronic music has a family, a legacy, and a future.”

Check out the full guest list and below it watch the promo video below for Electronica 2: The Heart of Noise, which is out May 6 with Sony.



01 The Heart of Noise Pt. 1 feat. Rone

02 The Heart of Noise Pt. 2

03 Brick England feat. Pet Shop Boys

04 As One feat. Primal Scream

05 Exit feat. E.S’

06 These Creatures feat. Julia Holter

07 Here For You feat. Gary Numan

08 The Architect feat. Jeff Mills

09 What You Wan feat. Peaches

10 Circus feat. Siriusmo

11 Why This, Why That, Why feat. Yello

12 Switch On Leon feat. The Orb

13 Gisele feat. Sebastien Tellier

14 Electrees feat. Hans Zimme’

15 Swipe To The Right feat. Cyndi Lauper

16 Walking The Mile feat. Christophe

17 Falling Down

18 The Heart of Noise (The Origin)

