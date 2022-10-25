The ‘Whatever Pan’ Has Sold Out Six Times for Good Reason—But It’s Back in Stock Now

If you have an Instagram account and have, at any point, intentionally or unintentionally scoped a Le Creuset pot, an Apartment Therapy tour, or a Sur La Table sale, the algo almost definitely had its ear to the ground and subsequently served you ads for any number of aesthetic cookware items. The usual suspects are Caraway, Great Jones, and, of course, the ubiquitous Always Pan, that brightly colored status skillet from Our Place that positively flooded our feeds with its nesting accessories and rainbow of muted, 70s-inspired shades.

But it’s understandable if you’ve experienced Always Pan fatigue. That motherfucker is everywhere, and not everyone wants a pink objet on their stove. And now, kitchenware brand Jean Patrique wants to take us back to basics with the utilitarian-chic, aptly named Whatever Pan.

Founded in 1998 by a French chef living in Britain, Jean Patrique makes an array of cookware (more than 450 products, actually) that includes affordable chef’s knives, nonstick pans, a rad-looking “Teppantastic” electric teppanyaki grill, and even some “professional corn picks.” But the brand’s best-selling item has become the “Whatever Pan,” which has sold out a whopping six times in the past year alone.

Jean Patrique calls the Whatever Pan the “pan that changed the home cooking game” because it’s a six-in-one griddle pan that can be used to grill, fry, sear, roast, stew, and bake. Made with cast aluminum, it’s lightweight and easier to handle than cast iron, but is still durable and has a non-toxic, nonstick coating, plus it can be used both on the stovetop or in the oven (compatible with gas, electric, induction, and even on a lit grill or open fire). It also has griddle lines and extra-deep sides for locking in flavor and preventing spills and splashes. It’s accrued over 25,000 five-star reviews, and also has a 25-year warranty and 100-day money-back guarantee.

So, why mention it now? Well, in addition to the fact that it has a funny name that we, frankly, just enjoy for its “whateverness,” it’s finally back in stock for the sixth time, and Jean Patrique is offering a special promo: It’s 30% off—so if you want to scoop one, you’ll pay just $75 instead of $110—and it now comes with a free 150-page cookbook. (Honestly, I was stoked when my Instant Pot came with a free booklet that had, like, 12 recipes in it, so getting a free 150-page cookbook is pretty baller.) JP says the cookbook contains ‘countless mouthwatering recipes designed for the Whatever Pan”; please feel free to cook them for us, thanks!

Mmm… steak. Photo courtesy of Jean Patrique

We peeped some of the recipes on Jean Patrique’s blog to get a sense of what might be in the cookbook, and honestly, this stuff looks pretty bangin’. Chargrilled steak with Tabasco butter and salad? Magic Garlic Tofu? Seasonally appropriate Spooky Pumpkin and Feta Pie? “Gigantic Crème Brulée”??? Ummmm, OK, yes?!? Merci beaucoup, Jean!

So, how does JP keep all of its products affordable? According to the brand: “Because we have great relationships with suppliers, we can cut out the middlemen and deliver a cheaper but still amazing quality product to our end customer.” Sounds good to us.

Want the Whatever Pan, now that it’s back in stock? Snag it for 30% off (with a free 150-page cookbook) over at Jean Patrique.

