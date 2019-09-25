Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern Are Coming Back for the 10,000th Jurassic Park Movie

Because Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were apparently not enough Jurassic Park movies for us, Universal is making yet another one. Production on Jurassic World 3 starts early next year—and before you write it off as one more stale, unnecessary film being made solely because it will bring in millions of dollars, know that this one is going to be different. It’s going to be special. According to Deadline, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, who starred in the very first Jurassic Park, are coming back to do dino stuff onscreen yet again! Also the dinosaurs escaped the island!

Jurassic World 3 will ostensibly pick up where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off. For those of you who made the respectable decision not to see that last one, here’s what’s going on in the dino-cinematic-universe: The dinosaurs were going to face a mass extinction—a volcano was going to erupt or something—and dino-rights activist Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) teamed up with T. Rex whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to save them. Spoiler alert: The dinosaurs didn’t die. (That sure would screw with the sequels!) Instead, they’ve been whisked off the island and plopped all around the world, so they’re basically just wandering around in civilization now. Pretty dicey.



Videos by VICE

Goldblum had already reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the last movie, so it’s safe to say he’ll be doing so again. According to IMDB, Laura Dern is returning as Ellie Sattler, acclaimed paleobotanist. There’s no word on exactly what Sam Neill is doing back in the franchise, but I’d bet a vial of dino DNA he’ll be playing Dr. Alan Grant again.

Will the dinosaurs eat a bunch of innocent people? Are Pratt and Howard’s characters going to make out? Will Goldblum go shirtless? Will this one score above a 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes? So many questions; such predictable answers. If, for some reason, you don’t feel like you’ve already seen this movie before it even begins shooting—or if you don’t give a shit and just want to see dino mayhem onscreen anyways (which is fine!)—by all means, go right ahead. Let us know how it is.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.