Stream JEFF the Brotherhood’s New Record ‘Zone’ and Take a Bubble Bath in Guitars

JEFF the Brotherhood are a band that need no introduction. For the past 15 years, the Nashville brothers Jake and Jamin Orrall have put out some of the best garage rock you’ll ever hear. They’ve collaborated with everyone from Best Coast to Screaming Females—and today we have the god damn pleasure of premiering their new record, Zone. It’s a surfy, stoner punk rock album that should honestly come with a skateboard.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do and I’m too fucking stoned to know the difference between a good time and staying home,” Orrall sings, applying a zoned-out (heh), depressed but content vibe for the album. It’s a 90s wash that feels somewhere between early Weezer, with chords that are heavy, powerful, and dripping in grunge. It seems like with Zone, Jake and Jamin channeled the dream record of a teenager growing up in the early nineties, slapped a little distortion onto the vocals, and deemed it good to bless our ears.

Of Zone, Jake says:

“I don’t think there is anything I can say about this album before you listen that will make you enjoy it more—all I can do is give you some context. Not counting our ‘Global Chakra Rhythms’ project, it had been a few years since we made an album where there was no incentive or reason to push it stylistically in any one direction. Dine Alone made sure we got the studio we wanted, the time we needed, and, most importantly, our friend Colin Dupuis to be a part of it.

Every evening we cooked a meal of smoked meats and repeated our Satanic mantra, which I encourage you to do now: ‘Millions of miles away from my home system, I call to YOU. On a sun rock, I lay flat, and fucked. A tiny ember in a galaxy of fire.’

You can listen to the whole record, out August 12, below. You can preorder it here, and check out their tour dates below.

