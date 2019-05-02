Jeff Tweedy Will Appear On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Of Course

Anyone who’s been following Jeff Tweedy’s career for the past decade has likely realized that the Wilco frontman is a huge fan of comedy. He’s appeared twice on both the sketch-comedy Portlandia and on Parks and Recreation, even appearing in his friend Nick Offerman’s 2018 film Hearts Beat Loud. He’s been really funny as a guest on Comedy Central’s @ midnight, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Plus, his 2018 memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. was full of hilarious moments. Basically, when he’s not writing incredible songs the dude is a bundle of laughs.

This is why the news that the 51-year-old Chicagoan has been cast in the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is not really a surprise even though on paper it seems like one of those distinctly 2019 Mad Libs headlines. Though his official role has not been revealed Variety has reported that he will feature in the long-running HBO comedy’s upcoming 10th season which will air sometime in 2020. Tweedy’s also a longtime buddy of Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star and producer Jeff Garlin so it’s likely their real life comedic chemistry will translate on-screen. Watch a clip from Tweedy’s first Portlandia appearance below.