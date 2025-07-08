Jeffrey Epstein Had No ‘Client List’ After All, Says US Justice Department

After months of hyping up Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed “client list” and promising bombshell disclosures that would topple some of the most powerful figures in the United States, the Trump administration has turned around and mumbled to the nation, uh, actually, there’s nothing to see here.

Donald Trump’s Justice Department, which once promised explosive revelations, has only managed to blow up its own credibility. Not that anyone in this administration had any to begin with.

Videos by VICE

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed Epstein’s alleged client list was “on her desk” and spent months hyping up the MAGA faithful about the impending release of Epstein-related files. Trump allies like lawyer Alina Habba teased “disturbing” evidence on cable news, while Bondi even hosted far-right influencers for an exclusive Epstein intel briefing that fizzled into nothing.

Then, finally, the DOJ issued its final word on the subject: There is no client list. No blackmail scheme. No evidence worthy of charges. He killed himself. End of story. Shut up.

As reported by Axios, a memo released this week declared Epstein acted alone and left no trail implicating any uncharged third parties. The exact opposite of what Trump world has been suggesting for months.

To make the pill go down more easily, the DOJ also released video footage of the hallway outside Epstein’s jail cell. But even that has a digital time jump that conveniently skips over the crucial minute before midnight. Officials had no explanation, which is exactly the kind of thing you don’t want when you’re trying to debunk conspiracy theories. It only creates more conspiracy theories, and now you’ve wrapped your entire administration into it, making you look like you’re part of the cover-up after you once promised to reveal all. Good job, guys!

MAGA folks didn’t take it well. Conservative influencers and even Republican lawmakers like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna slammed the release as a letdown. “THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR,” she posted in all-caps frustration. Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) flat-out said the handling of the case “reeks of a cover-up.”

And like the vast majority of issues the Trump administration has to deal with, it is a debacle of their own making. He overpromised to win over his conspiratorial base, even bringing in conspiracy theory evangelists like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino to assure his base he was going to get to the bottom of this, only to watch them take control of the investigation and immediately shut it down, cordon off the crime scene and tell people that there’s nothing to see here.

If you, the Donald Trump voter, genuinely wanted a president who was brave enough to pull back the veil on the mystery surrounding Epstein’s death and the horrors he was involved in, maybe you shouldn’t have voted for the guy who was good friends with Epstein, filmed partying with Epstein, and whose name is all over Epstein’s flight logs.

Again, great work, everyone!