Jelly Roll and HEYDUDE Just Dropped a New Boot Collab

Jelly Roll and shoe brand HEYDUDE just teamed up for a brand new collaboration, this time dropping a pair of boots inspired by the “Save Me” singer.

In their new collab, Jelly Roll and HEYDUDE worked together on designing the Jelly Roll Bradley Suede — which come in black and tan — that capture the rapper-turned-country-superstar’s style, right down to his logo.

“Jelly Roll X HEYDUDE are back and this time we’re bringin’ the heat,” the conpany writes in a description of the boots. “Our first-ever Jelly Roll boot is here, but not for long. Black-suede, Jelly Roll skull-printed upper, same easy on/off of our Bradley and elastic laces. Featuring our brand new “chain-breaking” logo because as we know, Jelly Roll just cannot be held back.”

See the Shoe Specs below:

Tonal Black Suede Upper Material

Jelly Roll Skull Printed Upper

Upper Treated with Water Repellant Spray

Genuine Leather Heel and Toe Tip

Elastic Laces

Easy-On System

Removable Foam Insole

Lightweight Flexible Outsole

Photo Courtesy of HEYDUDE

The new Jelly Roll X HEYDUDE boots come after the pair teamed up for a sigature pair of the brand’s Wally shoes emblazoned with JR’s logo in black suede.

The Jelly Roll Suede Debossed Wally was a shoe designed to mimic Jelly’s tattoos by weaving “storytelling with ‘ink,’ past with present and heart with soul,” the company explained in a description of the shoe. “The black suede ‘tattoo’ detailing exemplifies Jelly Roll’s authenticity, individuality, and unwavering loyalty.”

“Music icon Jelly Roll has long been a proponent of second chances and beginning anew,” the description continued. “Through his own personal story, he has moved countless others who use grit and grace to come back stronger. And he’s not stopping now… It’s Jelly Roll all over the shoes—redemption, second chances, self-belief, faith, and family.”

Notably, the Jelly Roll Wally’s initially sold out very fast, before they were brought back, so make sure to jump on those boots fast if you want a pair.