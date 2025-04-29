jelly-roll-has-his-own-shoe-now

Jelly Roll’s trajectory has been wild. From humble Nashville beginnings through trouble with the law, a respectable rap career, and now a massive rise to becoming a country music headliner. Now, he even has his own shoe.

The rapper-turned-country singer teamed up with HeyDude for The Jelly Roll Suede Debossed Wally, a shoe designed to mimic his tattoos by weaving “storytelling with ‘ink,’ past with present and heart with soul,” the company explains. “The black suede ‘tattoo’ detailing exemplifies Jelly Roll’s authenticity, individuality, and unwavering loyalty.”

“Music icon Jelly Roll has long been a proponent of second chances and beginning anew,” reads a description of the shoe on the HeyDude website.

“Through his own personal story, he has moved countless others who use grit and grace to come back stronger. And he’s not stopping now… It’s Jelly Roll all over the shoes—redemption, second chances, self-belief, faith, and family.”

Notably, the show has sold out before, and is being restocked today (4/29), so anyone interested in picking up a pair will definitely want to do so sooner rather than later.

HeyDude Also Has A Flashy Red SOLO Cup Collab Shoe

In addition to their Jelly Roll collab shoe, HeyDude also recently dropped a collaboration with Red SOLO Cup, which is just fantastically unhinged.

“Raise a glass—err, a shoe—to the most legendary party kicks ever made! The Red SOLO Cup Collection is where nostalgia meets next-level style, bringing waterproof, dude pong-inspired slip-on shoes that keep the good times rolling,” HeyDude says of the Red SOLO Cup shoe.

“Whether you’re running the table or just kicking back, these red slip-on shoes bring comfort, creativity, and a little friendly competition to every step,” the company adds. “Designed with an Americana color palette, vintage athleisure vibes, and a humorous twist on beer pong, these kicks are a guaranteed win.”

The Red SOLO Cup shoe comes in two styles. The first is the “Wally Ultimate Pong, “A game-changer in every sense. This waterproof shoe comes equipped with a compartment to hold ping pong balls and a built-in measuring tape to ensure every shot is tournament-ready.”

The second is the Wendy & Wally Red SOLO Cup: “Featuring red SOLO cup tassels and a beer pong footbed, these shoes bring the ultimate party aesthetic to your footwear collection.”

If you miss a chance to snag the Jelly Roll Wallys, click here to check out the Red SOLO Cup HeyDudes.