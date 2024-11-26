Jelly Roll Quit Social Media Over Satanism Accusations

Jelly Roll quit social media for a while and it seems that the devil made him do it, in a manner of speaking.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the rapper-turned-country-music-superstar opened up about his ceremonious exit from X (formerly Twitter) and explained that it was due to accusations of Satanism that he faced following his performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October, where he sang Osbourne’s power ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home” with an all-star band of musicians.

Videos by VICE

“I doubled down like a real fucking dumbass,” Jelly Roll said, thinking back on his social media exodus. “I go, ‘You know what, I’m getting off X, y’all are mean to me. That was so not the approach.” The “I Am Not Okay” singer then confessed, “I’m back on socials. Well, I’m getting back.”

At the time, Jelly Roll took to X to slam it for being “the most toxic negative app to exist ever – PERIOD.” He then added, “This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane. It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

Reflecting on why he lashed out, Jelly Roll explained, “I started getting drawn into weird stuff that made me feel weird, because I’m a man of faith. I’m like, ‘Man, y’all really don’t know me if you think I would even…”

“Satan runs from the name I say,” Jelly Roll added, per NME. “You know what I mean? That’s all I’m gonna say. I say one name and Satan scatters. I don’t worry about nobody touching my butt or no illuminati.”