Jelly Roll’s Hook on New Lil Wayne Song Was ‘Ghostwritten’ by His 8-Year-Old Son

Turns out Jelly Roll had some help with the hook he sings with Lil Wayne on the song “Sharks,” from Tha Carter VI, and it came from his eight-year-old son, Noah.

Noah’s involvement was revealed by Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, who shared the news in a post on TikTok, showing herself and Noah listening to the song in their kitchen. Across the clip, Bunnie wrote: “When Noah was his daddy’s ghostwriter for this hook on The Carter 6.”

Videos by VICE

In the song, Jelly Roll sings: “Snakes ain’t always in the grass / Sharks ain’t always in the water / Thieves ain’t always in the night / God ain’t always at the altar.” It’s unclear how much of the line Noah had a hand in writing.

Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter VI on Friday, and in addition to Jelly Roll, it features guests like BigXThaPlug, 2 Chainz, MGK, Wyclef Jean, and U2 frontman Bono on the song “The Days,” which was the first tease of Weezy’s new music in a promo for the June 5th NBA Finals game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I pledge allegiance to what I believe in/ Live to fight another day,” Weezy raps on the track. “I ain’t getting younger, but I’m getting better/ No time to waste that’s another man’s treasure/ They say every dog has hit day.” Bono is then heard belting out the hook: “These are the days.”

“Basketball’s been in my blood since day one, so to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of Tha Carter VI for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor,” Weezy said in a news release statement on partnering with ESPN to tease Tha Carter VI. “My music and the NBA are vibin’ on the same frequency because it’s perfect timing for fans to hear Tha Carter VI on the game’s grandest stage.”

Tha Carter VI is out now, and you can click here to check out which song from the album we chose for New Music Friday.