Jennifer Lawrence Is Starring in a ‘Secret’ Indie Movie from A24

Jennifer Lawrence is going to star in a film for A24 and IAC FILMS, Variety and Deadline report—and while we don’t know a ton about the project yet, what we have so far is pretty goddamn promising. It’s executive produced by J-Law herself, along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Justine Polsky—a stacked crew, judging by their work on films like Lady Bird and Mid90s—and it’s being helmed by Lila Neugebauer, an extremely talented theater director.

Here’s the bad news: We have no idea what the film is actually about, the production timeline, what Jennifer Lawrence’s character is, who her co-stars might be, or what the project is called. (It says “secret” in the headline; if you’re here to find out this information, I don’t know what to tell you.)

Videos by VICE

But here’s what we do know: The executive producers, Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, appear to be A24’s power production couple. The duo worked together on some of A24’s most impressive movies, including Eighth Grade and Ex Machina, along with both Greta Gerwig and Jonah Hill‘s stellar directorial debuts. That’s not to mention their work on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows TV adaptation, which bangs. (Or rather… fangs? I’m so sorry).



That’s to say nothing of Jennifer Lawrence herself, who can play the hell out of basically anyone. We’ve seen her take on roles from Katniss Everdeen to Mystique, from a Russian intelligence officer to the wife of a con man. She has had a few stumbles—why, Passenger, why do you exist—but she’s almost always stellar in indies. As Indiewire points out, her breakout came from Winter’s Bone, which won the Grand Jury prize at Sundance. For its part, indie distributor A24 has been practically minting Oscar nominations lately. Their brand is so strong, fans even make lists of films that seem like they should be made by A24, the unifying characteristic of them being that they’re all very, very good.

Oh, and obviously it is also a good thing that Jennifer Lawrence is emerging from a year-long acting hiatus like a beautiful butterfly from its chrysalis. Welcome back, J-Law! Hope you had a good break!

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Nicole Clark on Twitter.