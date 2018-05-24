Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B’s “Dinero” Video Reminds Us How Broke We Are

Back in January, Jennifer Lopez teased a collaboration with Cardi B but we had no idea when the two Bronx natives would share what they’d been working on. Last week, Jenny from the block released “Dinero,” which received a little help from DJ Khaled. In “Dinero,” J Lo is fiercely walking an ostrich and barbecuing ribs in her finest lingerie. Cardi and her share a bed, making us jealous that we weren’t invited to that slumber party. “Dinero” is grand and opulent, one could argue it’s even better than the song. It’s hashtag goals in the most superficial sense, until you realize just how broke you are.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.