Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas residency came to fans at home this Thanksgiving, as the concert film received its broadcast debut on the evening of November 26, 2026. Airing on CBS and Paramount+, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas featured footage from Lopez’s highly praised run of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The residency initially kicked off on December 30, 2025, consisting of 12 shows that concluded on March 28, 2026. Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas followed Lopez’s first Vegas residency, which ran from 2016 to 2018. Here, she approached this show like a tribute to the entertainers who performed at The Colosseum before her. But of course, she also gave fans what they’ve always known and loved.

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For fans who didn’t get a chance to see the show in Las Vegas, the concert film premiere was the perfect chance to experience it all. The show traced her rise to music stardom, starting from her childhood in the Bronx to global recognition. As a film, fans got to see the show from every impossible angle, ensuring they never missed a single exciting detail.

One of those exciting details was Ja Rule’s surprise appearance on opening night of the residency. The film captured his performance with Lopez as he joined her on stage for two of their hit remixes.

Fans React to Ja Rule’s Surprise Appearance in Jennifer Lopez Concert Film

Fans watching the show at home shared their excitement for the concert, commenting words of support under JLo’s Thanksgiving post on Twitter/X. During the concert, Ja Rule joined Jennifer Lopez for “Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Real”, two of her early songs. Fans went wild at the actual concert, and likely did again watching at home.

“I’m Real” originally appeared on Lopez’s 2001 debut album, J.Lo. Ja Rule was given the song to remix for the album’s re-issue later that year, and he added guest vocals. The success of the “I’m Real” remix led to Ja Rule taking “Ain’t It Funny” for a spin as well, which ended up as the first single from Lopez’s first remix album, J to tha L-O! The Remixes. After that, JLo fully crossed over from pop to R&B.

“I’m watching it right now and getting so emotional!!” one fan commented. “Nobody deserves this more than you do.”

Lopez’s Thanksgiving post featured photos of her with her family as they gathered to watch the concert film premiere. She wrote about watching West Side Story every Thanksgiving with her mother, which was a detail she also included in the concert.

“And today, I get to sit in front of the TV with my family and watch my own show at the very same time on the very same day,” she wrote. “So to say it’s a full-circle moment is an understatement; it is a literal dream realized.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas