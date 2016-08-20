Listen to Jeremih, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, and The Weeknd Blow Heavenly Smoke All Over the “Pass Dat” Remix

When Young Thug teased a remix of Jeremih’s Late Nights: The Album cut “Pass Dat” on Twitter in January, things seemed to add up nicely. “Pass Dat” was one of the strongest tracks from the Chicagoan’s third LP and Young Thug’s style seemed as though it’d line up perfectly.

Now Jeremih’s dropped the remix in its entirety and, on top of Young Thug’s much-hyped verse, there are bars from Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd to back it up. We heard The Weeknd’s verse on his original remix of the track back in January—it’s still great now—so it’s Chance and Young Thug who grab the attention. And it’s Young Thug that stands out above all else, freewheeling through the beat and having all sorts of fun, even if his appearance is brief: “I’m bickin’, I’m back, I’m boolin’, I’m drinkin’ some grapes / I hopped out the Balmain and then I put on some Bape / Damn you lit.”

Videos by VICE

Check it out below.

Alex Robert Ross has been waiting on this all day. Follow him on Twitter.