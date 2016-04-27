Cassetteboy Has Dunked Jeremy Hunt to the Tune of Village People’s “Y.M.C.A”

The current state of the NHS and this week’s Junior Doctors strike can be summarised neatly by a line from Frankie Boyle’s most recent column for the Guardian. “Consider how desperate these doctors are,” he writes, “So desperate that they want to talk to Jeremy Hunt.”

Despite being the literal health secretary whose job it is to at least want to know how hospitals work, Jeremy Hunt has refused to speak with junior doctors – who are taking strike action for the first time ever over Hunt’s attempts to impose a new contract that would put patients and doctors in danger. Unfortunately, this is 2016, and since Hunt won’t talk to NHS staff, Cassetteboy – satirical remixer and purveyor of the sonic political meme – has put together a speech for him to the tune of Village People’s “Y.M.C.A”.

For a song that has been monetised by almost every chirpy male-centric comedy film ever made, it has never sounded more depressing and true.