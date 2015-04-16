Jeremy Olander Branches Out of the Pryda Box With “Groover”

Jeremy Olander has paid his dues in the ranks of progressive house. Whether throwing down at Madison Square Garden or our MIXED BY series, the Swedish 27-year-old has cemented a name for himself— one that doesn’t need to necessarily be connected to the man who helped jumpstart his career, Eric Prydz.

“Even though I love being a part of [Pryda], this release lets me branch outside of the ‘Pryda box’ that people sometimes put me in. I couldn’t be happier about joining the ranks of other guys that I really respect and admire,” says Olander about his forthcoming Goliath EP, whose track “Groover” is streaming above.

With the EP getting released on Canadian label microCastle, Olander will join an array of veteran progressive house and techno names like Guy J, Henry Saiz, Dosem, and 16 Bit Lolita’s.

“Groover’ is a real gem for me,” he continues. “Since I really enjoy playing long sets that start off with a simple groove, build nice and slow, and create more tension with each track, it comes in handy.”

Jeremy Olander’s Goliath EP drops April 20 exclusively on Beatport.



