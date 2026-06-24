Jermaine Dupri Is Calling On BET Following the News of Music Industry Icon Clive Davis’ Death

Clive Davis had an undeniable impact on Black music in his career. He signed everyone from Sly & The Family Stone and Earth, Wind, & Fire to Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, and Alicia Keys. Rising record executives like Diddy and Jermaine Dupri used to look at him like a mentor early in their careers. He helped found LaFace Records with L.A. Reid and Babyface, a foundational piece to R&B’s history into the 90s and 2000s.

Now, Davis has passed away at 94 years old. Currently, the cause of death remains unknown. However, he was hospitalized with a respiratory infection weeks prior. Now, Jermaine Dupri finds it important to celebrate everything that Clive Davis achieved in his life and his impact on Black music. Where better than the 2026 BET Awards?

Videos by VICE

On Instagram, Dupri argued that, given that it’s Black Music Month, it’s only right that BET gives a massive tribute to Davis. “He really did this s*** different than any other white executive that I’ve ever seen,” he told his fans. “I mean, you had to be going to Clive Davis’ parties to understand what I’m saying.”

Jermaine Dupri Calls for a Massive Celebration of the Life and Career of Clive Davis

“And he really understood what Black music meant to the world and what Black music meant to the music business, right? That’s why his party was so popping. He was a white man with a party that had all the Black executives, all the Black artists, all the Black music wanted to be at a Clive Davis party,” Jermaine Dupri added.

Then, in the caption, the So So Def legend told more of Davis’ immense history with Black art. He traced his fingerprints back to distribution deals for the Isley Brothers and Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff’s Philadelphia International for Philly soul’s rise in prominence. Then, he highlighted more legends, like Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, and Dionne Warwick.

All of Jermaine Dupri’s writing was done to highlight how Clive Davis was a fixture in so many vital parts of Black music history. Consequently, he pleads with BET, saying that Davis would’ve done the same for other legends in the culture.

“I’m just showing you how important he was to Black music and how important Black music was to him. Pls! BET do something extravagant for Clive Davis, the way he would do it, for us,” Jermaine Dupri concluded in his post.