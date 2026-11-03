Jerry Fort, Who Went Viral for His Wish to Play ‘GTA 6,’ Dies at 25

Jerry Fort, a 25-year-old content creator who was a big fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, passed away following complications from a lung transplant. Fort had gone viral on TikTok after posting a video from his hospital room, sharing just how much he was looking forward to the upcoming sixth game.

After Fort’s sister shared the sad news on his @VoidOnly TikTok account, many people shared their sympathy in the comment section. One commenter wrote that they would add “Void” to their gamer tag in Fort’s honor once the game comes out. Another said they would dedicate their playthrough to him.

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Gaming Community Mourns Jerry Fort, 25, Who Shared His Wish to Play ‘GTA 6’ Before His Passing

In the viral video, posted in August, Fort shared that he would be in the intensive care unit until he received a lung transplant. Fort had dealt with interstitial lung disease since he was 17 years old. He shared details of his illness, with the caption “I just want to play gta vi” on the video, along with a playful aside about the delays that have plagued the game for so long.

Fort was only weeks away from GTA VI’s release, with the game slated to drop on November 19. When the news broke on Instagram, many fans shared that they would play in his honor, with one fan commenting, “We ride for Jerry and all those we lost along the way”, finished with a heart emoji. Commenters also suggested a tribute to Jerry should be added to the game in the first update.