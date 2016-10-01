This ‘Jerusalem Topping’ Is the Secret to the Best Hummus

In Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking, Philadelphia-based chef Michael Solomonov explores the culinary roots of his native Israel—a country, he claims, where food is one of the rare topics that transcends politics.

In an interview with MUNCHIES, Solomonov was adamant about what he says is the optimal method of hummus consumption: “Dip it into the bowl as if they’re dabbing tissue paper into water to wipe something off your face.”

While Solomonov also stressed to us that there is no “right” way to eat hummus, there is definitely a right way to make it—and that is from scratch.

Solomonov’s recipe is a fresh take on traditional Israeli hummus, elevating the humble chickpea purée to new (and ancient) heights by adding what he dubs a “Jerusalem topping” made of ground beef, pine nuts, and chopped onions.

Throw a little homemade tehina sauce and some baharat spices into the mix, and you’ll swear off the store-bought stuff forever.