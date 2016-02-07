Jesse Lingard Scores Sensational Goal, Hits the Dab

Jesse Lingard gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Chelsea with a brilliant juggling turn and half-volley that he deposited into the top corner of the net. United were moving quickly on the counter and the ball eventually found its way to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who a sent a cross in from the near side into the penalty area. Wayne Rooney got a foot on it, deflecting it to Lingard, and he did the rest.

With his back to the keeper, Lingard snared it with his right foot and had enough space that he let the ball bounce in front of him, and whipped himself around for the strike as the ball bounced back up.

Videos by VICE

Appropriately enough for a Super Bowl Sunday featuring Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, Lingard celebrated the goal by hitting the Dab.

[NBCSN]