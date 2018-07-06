Jessie Reyez Talks About the Evolution of Her Career

This week on Noisey Radio, Toronto’s own Jessie Reyez sits down to guide us through the many stages of her robust career. Then, Nashville’s own Brothers Osborne break down some of their best country hits. Plus, don’t miss a check-in with up-and-coming Florida rap sensation Icy Narco.

Intro Mix:

Verzache – “Waiting For You” (feat. Swell)

Hobo Johnson – “Sex In The City”

Oliver Tree – “Movement”

Jaden Smith – “GHOST” (feat. Christian Rich)

Lil Reek – “I’m Back”

Icy Narco Check-in:

Icy Narco – “#RONNYJKILLEDTHIS”

Icy Narco – “Viagra Niagra”

Icy Narco – “Snowman”

Icy Narco – “Link”

Jessie Reyez:

Jessie Reyez – “Figures, a Reprise” (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Jessie Reyez – “Body Count”

Russ – “Basement” (feat. Jessie Reyez)

The Brothers Osborne:

The Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me” (Before You)

The Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”

The Brothers Osborne – “Weed, Whiskey, and Willie”

Outro:

Smoke Dawg – “Count It Up”

03 Greedo – “Gun Bucc”

Lil Xan (feat. Lil Skies) – “Lies”