“Jesus Alone” is the First Release from Nick Cave Since the Loss of His Son Last Year

“Jesus Alone” marks the first release from Nick Cave since the tragic loss of his son Arthur last year, after the 15-year-old took LSD and fell from a cliff in Brighton.

The lead single from the impending album, Skeleton Tree, from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, “Jesus Alone” is a haunting depiction of grief. In typical Nick Cave form, the track is thick with affecting imagery and taught, dark melodies. The band’s 16th studio album’s release will be accompanied by the feature film One More Time With Feeling, directed by Andrew Dominik.

“The record has an intimacy and starkness that the film’s photographic style will reflect.” It will be shot in black and white, color and 3-D. The idea is to create an experience that is immersive but also elegant, that feels both immediate and archival.”

The video for the song, released late last week, is much the same.

Watch it below. Skeleton Tree is out this Friday.