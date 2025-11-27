Jewel’s Appearance on Holland America Line’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Harkens Back to Her Childhood

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway. Viewers all over the country are being treated to lots of musical stars performing from floats along the holiday convoy. One singer who will be greeting the crowd is Jewel. Notably, her appearance on the Holland America Line float harkens back to her rugged childhood in Alaska.

Holland America is a cruise line that operates a fleet of ships that travel around the oceans and port in many countries around the world. One area the company takes travelers to is the Land of the Midnight Sun.

Jewel was born in Utah but famously grew up in Anchorage and Homer, Alaska. Her family moved to the state shortly after her birth in 1974. Now, the singer is helping Holland America shine a spotlight on The Great Land. Their Thanksgiving Day float taps the 49th state as its theme.

“It’s so wonderful to be part of a float that celebrates the place that shaped me — its landscapes, wildlife, and people,” said Jewel in a press release from the company. “I’m happy to share a bit of that magic with the world alongside a cruise line that cherishes Alaska’s culture and communities. I can’t wait to bring the wonder and spirit of my home state to life this Thanksgiving.”

“Having Jewel perform on our float is a wonderful way to celebrate both her Alaska roots and Holland America Line’s deep connection to the Great Land,” added Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer of Holland America Line. “Her authenticity and artistry capture the beauty, spirit, and sense of adventure that define Alaska, and we’re thrilled to share that with millions of parade viewers around the world.”

The year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the first time Holland America Line has had a float in the big holiday event. In their press release, the company explained: “The cruise line’s float will transport the wonder of Alaska to the heart of Manhattan, showcasing kinetic design elements that will capture the breathtaking glaciers, the richness of Alaska’s wildlife, and the tranquil majesty of Denali National Park.”

“The float also showcases the cruise line’s Global Fresh Fish Program,” they added, “which highlights Holland America as the first and only cruise line certified in Alaska sustainable seafood, supporting local Alaskan fisheries and bringing regional flavors on board, noted for sourcing directly from local Alaskan fishermen.”