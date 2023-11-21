Jewish Community Letter Says Melbourne School Strike For Palestine ‘Exploits’ Children

Members of Melbourne’s Jewish community have written a joint letter to Premier Jacinta Allan asking for a tougher stance on the school student walk-out and strike for Palestine planned this week.



The letter, which states it is signed by more than 6000 people, criticises the government’s response to the planned strikes and says the children involved are being exploited by organisers.



The letter reads: “Although there is a careful balance that needs to be struck between various rights and interests, the health, safety and welfare of students should undoubtedly be the government’s number one priority in these circumstances”.



“This is particularly so when the organisers target and exploit school children. The right to demonstrate, while fundamental, is not absolute, and must be weighed against other rights including liberty, safety, security and tolerance.”



Ivy, 16, who is one of the strike organisers, told The Age the strike was organised for children, by children, who are proud to stand in solidarity with Palestinian people.





“We reject the patronising claim that we are being used as ‘political pawns’ by outside groups – this strike has been organised by school students, for school students,” Ivy said.



“We are old enough to understand politics and old enough to know what is right and wrong – Israel’s blockade, incineration and starvation of Palestinians is wrong.”



School strikes for Palestine Australia-wide

School students around the city will walk out of class at lunch time and join a march in the CBD at 1:30pm Thursday.



When the strike was announced, Premier Allan said she “expected” students to stay in school but that monitoring school attendance was in the hands of staff.

School students in other major cities around the country are also orchestrating walk-outs and rallies this week in support of Palestine and to call for a ceasefire.

Free Palestine rallies have been held in Australia and globally for six consecutive weeks to put pressure on the Australia government to officially call for a ceasefire, which it has not yet done.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia. Follow her on Instagram.