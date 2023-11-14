What It’s Like Being Jewish or Palestinian in Germany Right Now

A version of this article appeared on VICE Germany.

Since Oct. 7, we’ve been confronted with images of suffering and destruction in Israel and Palestine. Social media is flooded with information and opinions, and no matter where you are, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by this crisis, especially if you have personal ties with one community or the other.

Videos by VICE

The situation in Germany is more complex than most. Motivated by the horrors of its own past, the country’s government strongly supports Israel. German chancellor Olaf Scholz was the first Western leader to visit Israel after the Hamas attacks, declaring the country had “every right to defend itself”.

The dynamic is nothing new. After World War II, West German chancellor Konrad Adenauer and Israeli prime minister David Ben-Gurion, who founded Israel, quickly became close. More recently, in 2008, Angela Merkel made a speech to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of Israel in which she declared that Germany’s support for Israel was part of its “Staatsräson” (purpose of the state).

The long shadow of the Holocaust and the extermination of 6 million Jews by the Nazis, still looms over a majority of German politicians, public figures, media and institutions, who believe that it is unacceptable to criticise Israel, despite its settlements – which remain illegal under international law – and its alleged war crimes.

As a result, pro-Palestine protests have been restricted in many German cities, and so has the use of Palestinian flags at demonstrations. Berlin students can’t even wear a keffiyeh at school, as authorities believe the scarf could incite violence. This has left many Palestinians, and anyone who wants to support the cause in Germany, feeling silenced and unheard.

But the crisis in Gaza has also caused a rise in antisemitism in Germany and across the world, reviving deep traumas within the Jewish community. With all this in mind, we spoke with people in Germany with ties to either Israel or Palestine to see how they feel. Some names have been changed for safety and privacy reasons.

‘I feel a bit dehumanised’

“I was shocked when I saw people being kidnapped at a festival. My sympathy goes out to all civilians, all people who are being harmed, regardless of which side they are on. I was born in Jordan, but my family, my ancestors, come from Palestine. I think of all the people who are overwhelmed by violence that they never wanted to be a part of: Israelis, Palestinians, Jews, non-Jews, Arabs and non-Arabs, Muslims, Christians, and atheists.

“What shocked me was that Germany only gave its unconditional support to Israel. It’s like my life and the lives of my children don’t count in the eyes of the German government – and that scares me. People are not allowed to show their grief and solidarity with the innocent victims on the Palestinian side. That has shaken me. I feel a bit dehumanised. We are human beings, too.

“What I see in Germany in particular, but also in other countries, is that people only talk about Palestine when something happens to Israelis. But hardly anyone talks about it when something happens to Palestinians. The value of a human life should not be determined by a border, religion or culture.

“I hope people will calmly inform themselves and understand a little better who we Palestinians are, where we come from, and why there is a conflict. This conflict is not between Jews and Muslims; it’s not like that and it never was. It’s just propaganda that makes people cheer for one side or the other, as if this was just a football match.” – Ahmad, 35

‘Compassion shouldn’t take sides’

“I have a lot of friends from the queer and nightlife community in Berlin. You’d think you share more or less the same values, but in a day, almost everything changed. I suddenly discovered new sides to people – a kind of radicalisation. I had probably ignored some signs, but when something big happens like now, a deep rift opened up between us.

“You hear things like, ‘Israel has no right to exist.’ You keep hearing about the past, about land theft, occupation and so on. I agree with some things, but not with others.

“I know people who were murdered on Oct. 7, and my family and friends were deeply affected. But I didn’t hear from many people in Germany who I thought were close. The people around me have fallen silent. As a result, I don’t feel like doing anything, especially not seeing friends who aren’t Israeli.

“I kind of knew this would happen. I know that my friends here are very pro-Palestine. But something inside me was hoping for a little more compassion for me. I think compassion shouldn’t take sides, but they just don’t share that idea. I don’t think they see me as the enemy, but I’m not their priority for now. For me, and many of us, this means questioning some relationships and friendships. I mean, if you can’t be my friend in hard times, then maybe you’re not a real friend.

“I can imagine that the other side is also suffering from the whole thing. I’m sure many Palestinians in Germany also have the feeling that they are being treated with hostility. It’s very dark at the moment. Very dark indeed.” – Alex, 34

‘I’m afraid of being attacked because of my hijab’

“I moved to Berlin in the summer. When I arrived here, I hung my Palestinian flag out of the window and no one said anything. But after Oct. 7, I was harassed several times.

“A woman and a man filmed me from across the street as I stood at the window. The man gave me the middle finger and shouted something in German that I couldn’t understand. I’m a Muslim woman and I wear a hijab. But they filmed me with my hair uncovered and in my home clothes. They massively violated my privacy just because I have this flag.

“I am Palestinian and this is our flag. Many people may not realise that the Hamas flag looks completely different. I just want to show that I belong to this nation, just like people from Ukraine do here.

“I was also mobbed on the street. When I was waiting for the tram, a teenager shouted at me in German. Passers-by told me he’d said something Islamophobic. Something like that never happened to me before Oct. 7.

“Today, I don’t feel safe at all, not even in my flat. I no longer dare open the window. I don’t go anywhere outside alone anymore. I’m afraid of being attacked because of my hijab.” – Daniella, 20

‘I’m afraid of the rise of antisemitism in Germany’

“My life has been full of disappointment and pain recently. The whole thing affects me a lot and I can’t think about anything else. Many people in my neighbourhood are making antisemitic comments. I am afraid of the rise of antisemitism in Germany and how comfortable antisemites feel expressing their hatred of the Jewish community. All of this gives me anxiety. In some circles, antisemitism is becoming the norm and is even being encouraged.

“Many antisemitic attacks don’t get the attention they deserve and that disappoints me. I use social media to warn others about it and I get criticised a lot because people think I shouldn’t say anything about this problem. As a Jew, I am appalled and worried about my community.

“Since Oct 7., I no longer attend events with a lot of people, because I don’t feel comfortable there. I always have something in my bag for self-defence because Berlin is a big city and unfortunately, I don’t feel really safe in big cities.” – Angelina Mass, 28

‘I do feel understood here’

“In the two years I’ve lived in Berlin, it always felt like everyone here was accepted for who they are. But now I’m seeing a split. This new generation of creative Berlin kids, including my circle of friends, never seemed to care much about politics. Suddenly it’s become a kind of trend to position yourself politically, but social media seems to oversimplify the issue. It radicalises people, and they become more and more distant from each other without realising it.

“I have spent most of my life in Israel, so people ask me a lot of questions about the conflict. I talk about both sides on social media, even if it’s painful. What I can contribute in this situation is a conversation. I explain to my friends why it’s complex.

“Look at my situation: I was in the Israeli army for three years, my mum’s boyfriend is Palestinian, and I spent half my childhood in bomb shelters. During the Second Intifada, I saw dead bodies in the streets of Tel Aviv. And back then there was no border barrier with Gaza. When we try to explain this, it sounds like a justification to some, but it’s not.

“I know that people in Israel want peace. But it feels like we are prisoners of our corrupt governments on both sides.

“Germans, especially those over 30, understand their own history and know why Israel exists. Therefore, they also know why this situation is complicated. They research their own past and want to learn from it. I do feel understood here.” – Ella Taub, 29

‘The images on TV and the language being used makes me feel like a second-class person’

“I can only watch the news in very small doses. I not only watch German media, but also Al Jazeera in English, for example. There is a huge discrepancy between that and the reporting we get here. If you look at the wording in German media, the reporting on Palestine seems one-sided. And that hurts if you identify with this country. For example, Israel’s actions, which clearly violate international law, are not named or criticised. The images on TV and the language being used makes me feel like a second-class person.

“That’s why I no longer actively participate in discussions. If someone approaches me and has questions, I’m very happy to chat. But as soon as the conversation starts, I’m asked to distance myself from Hamas from the outset, although I have nothing to do with them and I don’t support their methods.

“At the same time, criticising the state of Israel is equated with antisemitism. But that’s not true. I have Jewish people in my circle – my brother is dating a Jewish woman. In the end, it’s about politics, not at all religion.” – Sami, 49

‘I keep wearing my Star of David as a silent protest’

“As a Jewish woman who goes to the synagogue, I’m used to the police protecting us in Germany. Nevertheless, I was surprised at how unsafe I felt and still feel since Oct. 7.

“I find it difficult not to show that I am a proud Jew. But every pro-Israeli statement is interpreted as support for Israeli policy. That’s not the case. That’s not even the case for my friends and family who live in Israel.

“Not everyone has to be an expert on the Middle East, give advice and have a political opinion. People are still missing and their families are waiting for them. That’s what’s important right now. But there is no place for these people, although there is for hatred of Israel.

“I’m not extremely religious, but I wear my Star of David with pride. My mum asked me to take it off, because it’s not the right time to show who I am. I understand that she’s worried for me, but I have the feeling that as soon as I take off the Star of David, I lose a part of myself. So I continue to wear it as a silent protest. I’ve always been a bit careful not to get into trouble, but I don’t want to hide completely.

“If anything, Oct. 7 had the opposite effect on me. I’m brushing up on my Hebrew again, I’ve even prepared my Hanukkah menorah, which I’ve never done before. I’m more ready than ever to show who I am and live with the consequences. But that also puts me in a dilemma because I’m not alone. I also have to think about my family.” – Kiki, 34

‘What can you do if you feel like everyone around you is against you?’

“I have always felt oppressed. As a Palestinian from the West Bank, I grew up like this. That’s why I came to Germany. But since Oct. 7, I’ve been feeling stressed, helpless, frustrated and unappreciated. The nice thing about Germany is actually the freedom of opinion – it’s in the country’s constitution. So, of course, you want to fight and demonstrate against all kinds of violence – but you’re not allowed to do so.

“I am surprised that people are not allowed to demonstrate for Palestine and that the police are so violent against the Palestinians. Especially in a country with a history of trying to combat antisemitism and racism. This should apply to any kind of racism.

“When I wear the Palestinian scarf, I feel like I’m being watched. And you’re not even allowed to show your flag. These things don’t hurt anyone, though.

“On social media, someone wrote to me, ‘Go home, you refugee!’ I’m not a refugee, and I don’t understand why people use that as a swear word.

“What can you do if you feel that you are being oppressed, that everyone around you in Germany is against you? You don’t know if you’re scared, sad or angry. It’s all at once. In any case, it has to stop.” – Mahmoud, 26