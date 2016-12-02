“JewPac” Returns as Shia LaBeouf Takes on Hot 97 and Lil Yachty in Yet Another Freestyle

So it really looks like Shia LaBeouf is going to pursue this rap stuff for real, eh? Mere weeks after his 5 Fingers of Death, erm… saga , the “Jewish Tupac” has unleashed yet another freestyle of spiritual lyrical miracles. This time, it’s a response to Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, who questioned Shia’s skills during this week’s session with Lil Yachty.

Predictably, Shia calls Rosenberg old and Yachty inexperienced while sending shots every which way, including at Drake (complete with a butchered pronunciation of “man dem”) and Vin Diesel, which to us is taking things a bit too far. The man’s been Riddick and Xander Cage, plus he’s considerably larger than Shia. In any case, you can listen to the freestyle below via TMZ. It’s better than the last one he did.

Videos by VICE

