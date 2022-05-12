Michael Mann's 'LA Takedown' Is Just a Rough Draft for 'Heat'

The Mann-iacs are back at it again: Rob Zacny, Nextlander’s Alex Navarro, and Waypoint Contributor Dia Lacina drill into Michael Mann's LA Takedown, a movie that ends up being a rough draft of his magnum opus Heat, emphasis on the rough. It’s surprising what a bigger budget and big name actors can do with what in some places is essentially the same script. You can listen to the first ten minutes of this Waypoint + episode below, or subscribe at WaypointPlus.com for access to the full episode and all our other episodes of Mannhunting, where Rob, Alex, and Dia work their way through the filmography of Michael Mann.