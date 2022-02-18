Randi Zuckerberg Stars in Very Cool Crypto-Themed Adele Tribute

Randi Zuckerberg is an “entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer, and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and the Zuckerberg Institute,” according to a press release cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin issued last year after appointing her to be an “an inaugural brand advisory council member.” She has also now discovered what karaoke enthusiasts the world over have long known: Adele is a risky choice.

Yesterday, Zuckerberg posted a music video to Twitter, where her bio identifies her as “Building the inclusiverse” and points to Hug, her “decentralized community platform” and “creator accelerator” dedicated to “embracing and championing web3 creators with open arms.” The two-minute-and-change video features her performing a version of Adele’s 2015 hit “Hello,” the beloved and nearly impossible-to-sing song about the devastating aftermath of a breakup, with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies and specifically the risky and scam-ridden world of decentralized finance, or DeFi:

Hello, it’s me

Would you like to learn exchanging cryptocurrency?

We’ll go over everything

Cause you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading

Hello, can you hear me?

A decentralized exchange lets you convert from A to B

Once you pay the

Gas fee

And no single point of failure means you’ve got security

There’s such a difference from Wall Street

And no middleman

Hello, this is DeFi

A way to borrow, sell or buy

Just start by installing some decentralized apps

Like Uniswap, Aave, or Compound perhaps

Hello, this is DeFi

No central bankers need apply

I’m going all in on this groundbreaking space

Don’t need bankers shoving web2 in my face

Anymore …

Zuckerberg, as befits a Tony Award-winning producer, turns in a stronger vocal performance than the average person you’d meet at the bus stop, but still falls somewhat short in comparison to Adele, whose music Beyoncé has compared to “listening to God.” In the video, a boring middle-aged man lit like an agent in The Matrix, who presumably represents the evil fiat banking establishment, tries to thwart the attempts of Zuckerberg and the viewer to become rich from cryptocurrency investing. He’s defeated, though, by her ability to talk on a phone and use her laptop at the same time (possibly surfing crypto Twitter and chatting to 8,000 abject gamblers in a random Discord at once).

Internet users responded favorably. “THIS IS SOOO GOOD I DEAD,” wrote one. “Best way to support creators is to be creators,” wrote another, accompanying their critique with emoji representing a rocket ship and a star.

Whether follow-ups—a version of the Smiths’ “I Know It’s Over,” for instance, with lyrics about investing in metaverse real estate, or an NFT-themed version of Nico’s “These Days”—are on the horizon is unknown.

Zuckerberg, curiously, did not post the video to her Facebook page; she worked at the company from 2004 to 2014 for her brother Mark, a fellow web3 entrepreneur.