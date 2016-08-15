Jhene Aiko’s New Single Sounds a Lot Like an Ode to Big Sean

Image from Instagram

Jhené Aiko uploaded a track titled “New Balance (ROUGH)” to Soundcloud this morning, pulling the web’s collective attention from her divorce filing back to, you know, her actual music.

“New Balance (ROUGH)”—her first solo release since March’s “B’s + H’s”—harks back to some of the first solo stuff we heard from Aiko back in 2012. It starts off nice and pared back and acoustic with just Aiko and a piano, before the beat drops in at the two minute mark.

We don’t want to be too presumptuous, but it kinda sounds like a love letter to Big Sean. Since Sean and Aiko released their joint record Tweny88 together earlier this year, there have been rumours that the pair were a little bit more than collaborators. To be specific—that they were totally banging one another.

Rumours that were only fuelled by Aiko filing for divorce from her husband, Dot da Genius. And by multiple as fuck photos of them together, all over everywhere (mostly Instagram). And also by the fact they literally kissed on stage in front of a huge audience. Also also: she has a shirt that has his face on it twice, right where her bobbies are.

Love letter or not, we’re pretty GD wooed by it. Listen to “New Balance” below.

Follow Jhene Aiko on Soundcloud, if you’re into that kind of thing.