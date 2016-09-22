Jiangsu Suning Supporters Filmed Viciously Beating Shanghai Shenhua Fan

Jiangsu Suning supporters have been filmed viciously beating a Shanghai Shenhua fan, in footage that provides a glimpse into hooliganism in China.

Jiangsu beat Shenhua 1-0 in the Chinese Cup on Wednesday, with the game being played at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre in Jiangsu Province. After the match, a clip emerged of home fans kicking and punching a lone Shenhua supporter, while also pelting him with eggs, bottles and rubbish.

While the Shenhua supporter curls up in a protective ball on the ground, one Jiangsu fan can be seen calling for an end to the beating. With the atmosphere still extremely aggressive, the shaken Shenhua fan then makes his escape.

Chinese football fans have been quick to condemn the attack on social media, with the video being widely circulated online. The South China Morning Post reports that the assault took place before kick off, and that the man was forced to go to hospital in the aftermath of the attack.

The Chinese authorities are reportedly investigating, with the police aware of the incident. According to the Morning Post, Shenhua have also complained about offensive banners displayed by Jiangsu fans during the match.

