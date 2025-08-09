JID Stands by J. Cole’s Decision to Apologize and Back Out of Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef

Everyone knows there’s no apologizing in rap beef unless things went way too far. But in the case of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s year long battle, J. Cole found himself an unfortunate bystander. He certainly tried to insert himself in the name of “competition.” However, he swiftly moved out of the way and apologized when he realized how intense it was going to get. A lot of fans found it to be weak that he stepped down after Kendrick bashed the idea of a “big 3.” However, JID has a different perspective.

Recently, the Dreamville signee appeared on the The Joe Budden Podcast to promote his album God Does Like Ugly. One of the topics of discussion sees him tackle his label head J. Cole essentially backing down from Kendrick Lamar smoke. However, the way he sees it, there’s a bigger picture, to stand by the artist when everyone is so individualistic.

JID Applauds J. Cole For Apologizing About Big Kendrick/Drake Beef

“If we want to speak to real shit in the industry, if we want to talk about an apology, apologize 30 more times. That is the greatest n***a on fucking Earth in this predatory ass industry. N***a was blessed in the most unimaginable, selfless … You ain’t have to do that. I know hella n***as who sold their subsidiaries or whatever. That’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in music,” the Atlanta rapper explains.

To emphasize this commitment to J. Cole and his selflessness, JID reveals that the pair have a potential collab album together. There’s no word on if it would ever come out or not. However, he does admit that they have more than enough material to call it a proper project. “Me and Cole got a body, a 15-track smoker. Me and him, back and forth,” he shares. “We worked on this shit in New York, I ain’t never told nobody this. Sorry, Cole.”