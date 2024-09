In just a few short weeks, a newly-united rebel coalition has captured almost all of northwest Syria’s Idlib province from government forces, overturning assumptions over the war’s course, and threatening the regime’s ability to defend its heartland.

VICE News filmmaker Salam Rizk secured rare access to the jihadist fighters at the spear tip of the battle for the strategic city of Jisr al-Shughour.

Videos by VICE

Watch “Talking Heads: Who’s Supporting Assad”

Read “Syria After Four Years: Timeline of a Conflict”