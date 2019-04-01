Iggy Pop Feasts on Human Flesh in the Trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s Zombie Movie

Last week, Focus Features announced that director Jim Jarmusch’s truly bonkers zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, is dropping this summer, and that it’ll star just about every extremely cool person you’ve ever heard of. Now, just a few days later, the film’s first trailer is here—and good lord, this one is going to be an incredible, star-studded bloodbath.

Are you ready to watch the reanimated corpse of Iggy Pop feast on the flesh of some unsuspecting mortals? Or Bill Murray unload a shotgun into a crowd of the undead? Or Adam Driver go to town with a machete? Or Tilda Swinton… Wait, is that a samurai sword? Is she going to—oh, fuck. Yeah, she is.

Just check this thing out:

The film is set to star Murray, Pop, Driver, and Swinton, alongside—deep breath—Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, RZA, Tom Waits, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Carol Kane, and also Selena Gomez, because why not? Just about everyone makes at least a brief cameo in the trailer, even if it’s just a split-second shot of RZA dressed up like the world’s most badass UPS guy.

As far as we can tell from the trailer, only Iggy Pop and Kane are actual zombies, though Buscemi looks like he’s about to get chomped by some living dead in his trailer appearance, so hopefully, we’ll at least get to see him staggering around moaning for brains, too.

The Dead Don’t Die is hitting theaters June 14. Until then, watch Tilda Swinton go full Kill Bill in the trailer above.

