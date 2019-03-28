Jim Jarmusch’s New Zombie Movie Will Star Bill Murray, RZA, and Everyone Cool Ever

Over the past year or so, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has amassed such a stacked cast list that the movie feels like it’s verging on becoming a three-hour series of walk-on cameos. But now, Jim Jarmusch has a new movie coming this summer that might actually give Tarantino a run for “most bonkers cast list of 2019.”

On Wednesday, Focus Features announced that Jarmusch’s next film, The Dead Don’t Die, is hitting theaters June 14—and it’s going to be a zombie movie starring just about every celebrity who Jarmusch has ever worked with over his decades-long career, Variety reports.

Bill Murray—who Jarmusch previously directed in Broken Flowers and has already proven himself to be a brilliant addition to any zombie film—is on board to star, alongside Wu Tang’s RZA, Tilda Swinton and so, so, so many other stars. Focus called it “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” and all puns aside, they’re right.

Just look at this cast list: Adam Driver! Tom Waits! Chloë Sevigny! Steve Buscemi! Selena Gomez! Rosie Perez! Danny Glover! Caleb Landry Jones! Carol Kane! Even Iggy Pop is going to have a role, which begs the question—how has Iggy Pop gone this long without playing a zombie before? That just makes sense.

There’s no officially synopsis for the film yet, but Bill Murray told Philly.com in a 2018 interview that the script is “hilarious.”

“Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig,” he said, though Craig has yet to be officially announced as part of the cast. “But, no, I will not play a zombie.”

Sorry, that means you probably won’t get to watch an undead Bill Murray feast on RZA’s brains while Selena Gomez disembowels a screaming Steve Buscemi or whatever, but whatever happens, it sounds like it’ll be a goddamn blast. June can’t come soon enough.

