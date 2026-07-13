Jim Jones Makes Outlandish Claim That He’s Better Than ‘Over 90 Percent of Rappers’ in New York

One thing you could never say about Jim Jones is that he lacks confidence. He’ll always make the kind of outrageous statements that guarantee headlines. He might try to clarify and clean up his statements to make them sound better. But in the moment, through sheer force of will, he’ll say something so flamboyant that it at least makes you think about it before disagreeing.

Now, in another quest to make big headlines, the Dipset alum stakes his claim at the top of the New York hip-hop food chain. On the No Funny S**t podcast, Jim Jones opened up about his challenge to Cam’ron for a Verzuz battle back in May 2026. Admittedly, the whole debacle was a troll, goading his friend-turned-rival into barking back at him.

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Regardless of intent, Jones firmly believes he has the catalog to stand up to anyone in New York. “I got a better catalog than over 90 percent of the rappers out of New York City in history,” he declared. “There’s been a lot of rappers in New York, but I got real gold records, more than one of them, like albums and s**t like that. I got real platinum singles and s**t like that.”

Jim Jones Firmly Believes That His Music Beats Out The Majority of New York Rappers

Then Jones doubled down by citing statistics. Whatever you believe about the music itself is all subjective. But objectively, he believes he has the numbers on his side to pull 20 songs out for a Verzuz battle—against anyone in New York, let alone Cam’ron.

“Some of your favorite rappers don’t have nothing platinum. That doesn’t make me better than anybody and s**t like that, but statistically I got a hell of a catalog,” Jim Jones continued. “I mean, from every album that I put out, I got a dope a** single, especially in New York. In New York, hands down, I know I got 20 records.”

Cam’ron is extremely familiar with how Jones acts in these moments. In swiftly declining a potential Verzuz battle, he also noted how the fellow Harlem MC claimed he was more relevant than Nas. Consequently, you can’t get too riled up over what he says.

“Jomo is really good to rile people up in the tri-state area about nonsense,” Killa Cam said of Jim Jones on Talk With Flee back in June 2026. “The people he’s talking to don’t really give a f**k what he’s talking about. He said he had #1 hits than Nas and n***as was like, ‘Yo, he really might, Jim out here workin’.’